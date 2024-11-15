Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Analyst Says

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PBL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of TSE PBL traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$25.98. 7,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,228. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of C$17.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.75. The firm has a market cap of C$703.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of C$137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote will post 2.0250184 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pollard Banknote news, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.13, for a total value of C$52,260.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,300 shares of company stock valued at $110,510. Company insiders own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

