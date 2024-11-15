Plus Therapeutics’ (PSTV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 568,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 9.98% of Plus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

