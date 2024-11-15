Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 8.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) were down 8.5% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 35,896,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 40,634,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.
The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 214.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.36%. The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLUG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,426,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Plug Power by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 600,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 33,311 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Plug Power by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,945,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 400,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.
Plug Power Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
About Plug Power
Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.
