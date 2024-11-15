Plug Power Announces Quarterly Financial Results and Strategic Milestones

Plug Power Inc., a Delaware corporation, recently reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The company disclosed in a press release that it achieved significant progress in both strategic initiatives and operational performance during the period. The results indicate a positive trajectory for Plug Power in advancing the hydrogen economy and consolidating its market position.

Financial Highlights

In the third quarter of 2024, Plug Power reported revenue of $173.7 million. This revenue performance was attributed to key factors such as an increase in electrolyzer deployments, expansion of internally produced hydrogen networks, and improved leverage on manufacturing capabilities. Operating cash flows improved by 31% quarter-over-quarter, driven by enhanced margins, working capital efficiency, and optimized inventory management.

However, there was a gross margin loss of 37% compared to the previous quarter, primarily influenced by various revenue streams. The company recorded a net loss of $211.2 million, representing an earnings-per-share loss of $0.25 for Q3 2024, compared to $0.36 for the previous quarter. This net loss accounted for strategic investments, new product deployments, and market dynamics, including non-cash charges totaling approximately $70.5 million.

Operational and Strategic Highlights

Plug Power saw notable achievements in various operational areas during the third quarter of 2024:

1. Electrolyzer Deployment and Revenue Inflection: The company observed a significant increase in electrolyzer sales, marking a 285% rise quarter-over-quarter. This uptrend was supported by the contribution from 5MW system sales and a large-scale order deployment, including a 25 MW order from a joint venture at the Castellon refinery project in Spain.

2. Leveraging Hydrogen Production Network: Hydrogen fuel margins improved as Plug effectively utilized its internal network of hydrogen plants. The Louisiana Joint Venture hydrogen plant is progressing well and is expected to ramp up liquid production to full capacity in Q1 2025.

3. BEDP Contracts and Material Handling Momentum: Plug expanded its global BEDP contracts to over 8 GW, revealing progress in providing electrolyzer capacity for ammonia plants and anticipating acceleration in BEDP work with expected tax credit support. The company also enhanced its material handling portfolio, establishing Spain’s first hydrogen-powered logistics site.

CEO Statement

Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power, commented on the company’s performance, emphasizing the commitment to building a sustainable and profitable hydrogen future. He highlighted the progress in electrolyzer deployments, hydrogen production advancements, and market expansion efforts as key drivers in leading the hydrogen economy development.

Looking Ahead

Plug Power anticipates total revenue for 2024 to range between $700 million and $800 million. The company projects continued growth driven by orders in the electrolyzer, cryogenic, and material handling sectors in the latter half of the year. Despite challenges influencing hydrogen equipment deployments, Plug remains optimistic about the mid-term and long-term outlook for the hydrogen economy.

Plug Power will be hosting its 6th annual symposium on November 13th at its headquarters in Slingerlands, N.Y., showcasing innovative projects reshaping the hydrogen industry and presenting solutions for the future.

A conference call was scheduled on November 12, 2024, at 8:30 AM ET to review Plug Power’s third-quarter results. Interested parties were invited to join the call to gain insights into the company’s performance and strategic developments.

Wrap-Up

Plug Power’s recent financial results and strategic milestones highlight the company’s commitment to driving the hydrogen economy forward. With strong operational performance and key achievements in various business segments, Plug Power aims to continue its growth trajectory and solidify its position in the green hydrogen industry.

About Plug Power

