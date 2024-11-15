PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.52 and last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 142584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $933.44 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that PLDT Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PLDT by 337.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 29,225 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLDT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PLDT by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in PLDT by 194.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

