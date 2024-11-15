Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $95.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.69 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BN. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brookfield from $51.25 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

