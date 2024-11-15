Plato Investment Management Ltd Acquires 6,184 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.13. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $47.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -145.45%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

