Plato Investment Management Ltd Acquires 1,173 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.50.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,480. The trade was a 16.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $257.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.68. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $304.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

