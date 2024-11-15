Planning Capital Management Corp Makes New $26,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,189,000 after acquiring an additional 312,321 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,185,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,163,000 after acquiring an additional 105,947 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48,737.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,596,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,703 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 616,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,016,000 after acquiring an additional 57,693 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $259.61 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.04 and a one year high of $265.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.27 and a 200-day moving average of $235.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
