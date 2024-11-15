Planning Capital Management Corp Invests $53,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 819 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 736.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,391 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 70.0% in the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,098,000 after acquiring an additional 761,356 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Twilio by 258.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 874,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,044,000 after purchasing an additional 630,627 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 286.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,707,000 after buying an additional 531,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,745,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Twilio stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $119,084.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,431.90. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,830 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

