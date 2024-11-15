Planning Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1,161.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 146,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,029,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,430,000 after purchasing an additional 588,595 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 220,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 59.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 309,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,214,000 after acquiring an additional 116,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,139.2% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD stock opened at $138.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.31. The stock has a market cap of $225.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.37 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

