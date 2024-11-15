Planning Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 511 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 37.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,497,000 after acquiring an additional 73,908 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 18.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 452,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after buying an additional 69,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $113.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 43.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 49.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

