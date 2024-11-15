PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report) traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 88,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

PJX Resources Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23.

About PJX Resources

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

