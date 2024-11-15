Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Stock Price

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

IAS opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.06 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 10,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $105,962.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,457.99. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 5,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $52,976.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,534.53. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,006 shares of company stock valued at $240,296 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 0.3% during the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 650,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

