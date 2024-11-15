Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 1,011 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 401.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.88%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.