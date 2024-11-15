Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $1.17 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 616,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $259.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $198.04 and a 1 year high of $265.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.89.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

