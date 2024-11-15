Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Grows Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of J. Tlwm raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 6.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,038.96. This represents a 14.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on J. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $138.60 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.30.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $140.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.95 and a 200 day moving average of $142.68. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.59 and a 52 week high of $150.54. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

