Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys 52 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $80,235,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $20,854,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GEV. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

GE Vernova Trading Down 2.2 %

GE Vernova stock opened at $326.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.42. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.79.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.