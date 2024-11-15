Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 33,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.44 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 21.59%. Research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,500. This represents a 25.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

