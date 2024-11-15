Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 8.6% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 195,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 12,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $147.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

