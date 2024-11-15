PetroTal Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (LON:PTAL)

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
PetroTal Trading Up 0.8 %
LON PTAL opened at GBX 36.28 ($0.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.83. PetroTal has a 12 month low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 51 ($0.66). The company has a market cap of £331.67 million, a P/E ratio of 330.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.75.
PetroTal Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PetroTal
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Cisco Systems Long-Term AI Play Turns a Corner: New Highs Likely
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Why Zscaler Stock Has Analysts So Excited
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Spotify Stock Surge: Why Investors Are Buying Despite High Prices
Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.