Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) Trading Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. 138,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 529,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

