Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Shares Down 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 316,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 682,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Down 10.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,096.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATX. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $383,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 159.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 1,302.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Featured Stories

