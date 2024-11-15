Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE PBT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.90. 101,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,699. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $19.74.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.
