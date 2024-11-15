Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.250-2.280 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.43-0.46 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Perdoceo Education from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.04. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $29.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $135,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,992. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

