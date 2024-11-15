PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17,113.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,626,000 after buying an additional 3,201,676 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 211.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,343 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 125.2% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,631 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 905,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,749,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $165.15 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.03 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $226.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.