Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 532 ($6.85) and last traded at GBX 533 ($6.86), with a volume of 1105422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 560.50 ($7.21).

Pennon Group Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 579.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 610.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13,837.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

