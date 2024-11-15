Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Lowered to “Sector Weight” Rating by KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa Johns International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PZZA. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa Johns International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.82.

Shares of Papa Johns International stock traded down $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $47.74. 266,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,441. Papa Johns International has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $78.67. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Papa Johns International will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is 64.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Papa Johns International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,074,000 after buying an additional 166,246 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,285,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,485 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,170,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,991,000 after purchasing an additional 446,477 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,586,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,214,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,042,000 after purchasing an additional 281,399 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

