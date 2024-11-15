Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on January 31st

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.
Oxford Lane Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
Shares of OXLCP opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $24.16.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
