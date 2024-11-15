Owen Hughes Sells 21,881 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) CEO Owen Hughes sold 21,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $655,335.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,621.05. This trade represents a 38.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $29.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52. XOMA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XOMA Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in XOMA by 95.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in XOMA during the third quarter worth about $516,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in XOMA by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in XOMA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in XOMA during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

