OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Takes Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,099 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 28.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,979 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Down 0.2 %

HAL opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice upgraded Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.