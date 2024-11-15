Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.32% from the stock’s current price.

OTIS has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.57.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $99.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.23. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $909,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,391.84. The trade was a 47.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 154.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.4% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 38,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan Corp grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

