Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as high as C$0.38. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 8,341 shares changing hands.

Orvana Minerals Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$46.45 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.10.

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orvana Minerals had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of C$34.79 million for the quarter.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

