Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.59 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Organogenesis updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Organogenesis Stock Performance

Organogenesis stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. 211,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,032. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $511.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.09.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

