Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.59 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Organogenesis updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Organogenesis Stock Performance
Organogenesis stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. 211,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,032. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $511.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.09.
