Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Orange Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.22. Orange has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Orange by 14.9% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Orange by 71.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Orange by 469.9% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Orange by 1.7% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 158,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

