Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $190.09 and last traded at $189.99. 902,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 8,233,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.58.

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $518.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.41 and its 200 day moving average is $145.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

