OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,RTT News reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimizeRx

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 339,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 15,965.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 67,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 615,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 119,306 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptimizeRx

(Get Free Report)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.