Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.06.

NTAP stock opened at $118.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. NetApp has a 12 month low of $76.41 and a 12 month high of $135.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $1,071,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,922,233.58. This represents a 2.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $208,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,890 shares of company stock worth $1,369,172 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 48.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $249,307,000 after acquiring an additional 773,773 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,146 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $211,637,000 after purchasing an additional 613,583 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,313,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth about $48,074,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 38.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,232,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $152,270,000 after buying an additional 342,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

