Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 833 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 47.7% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. National Bank Financial raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Canada cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE:WPM opened at $59.33 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $68.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average of $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $308.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

