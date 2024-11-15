Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 128,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,310,000 after acquiring an additional 125,284 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,349 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,449,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,656,000 after acquiring an additional 28,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,692,000 after purchasing an additional 193,596 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV opened at $272.91 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $205.49 and a one year high of $276.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

