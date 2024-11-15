Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,848 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,491,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CVS Health by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,024,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,225 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,143,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,048,351,000 after purchasing an additional 184,297 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 132.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $764,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,931 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,963,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $555,406,000 after buying an additional 389,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CVS Health from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $55.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.79. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.