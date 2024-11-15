Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.11 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,128 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 985.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,641 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 43,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,091,000 after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $562.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $483.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $341.90 and a one year high of $519.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $476.13 and its 200-day moving average is $470.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,500. This trade represents a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $1,888,216.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,006. This represents a 27.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

