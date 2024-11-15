Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total value of $3,708,622.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,686,464. This represents a 27.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,927 shares of company stock valued at $12,807,811 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH opened at $697.63 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $425.20 and a 52-week high of $711.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $631.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $573.08. The company has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $842.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.