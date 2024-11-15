Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,960 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 80,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Mondelez International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,010,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 925,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,766,000 after buying an additional 658,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.18 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

