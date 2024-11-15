Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Workiva worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 57.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 896.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Stock Down 1.2 %

WK opened at $93.23 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $65.47 and a one year high of $105.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.62.

Insider Activity at Workiva

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $205,970.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,570.20. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Workiva from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Workiva from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Workiva

About Workiva

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.