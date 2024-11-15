Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,095 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,308,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,182,000 after purchasing an additional 584,333 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,861,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,364,000 after buying an additional 4,664,258 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,840,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,434,000 after acquiring an additional 266,991 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,939,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,148,000 after acquiring an additional 63,237 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 105.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 982,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 503,765 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

