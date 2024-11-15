Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 84.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 633.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet stock opened at $261.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.22. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $160.19 and a 1-year high of $279.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.86 and its 200 day moving average is $206.85.

PODD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.27.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

