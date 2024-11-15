Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 528 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Equinix by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its position in Equinix by 3.0% in the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 37,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Equinix by 25.9% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 369,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,516,000 after acquiring an additional 75,888 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,022 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.56, for a total transaction of $943,878.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,979.08. This trade represents a 17.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. This represents a 9.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,654 shares of company stock valued at $11,577,656. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX opened at $898.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $882.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $815.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 80.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.14 and a 52 week high of $943.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.63.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

