Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.30.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $67.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.65. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.90.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,018,959.10. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Onsemi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 12,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 36.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the second quarter worth $43,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

