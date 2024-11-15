OneWater Marine’s (ONEW) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ONEW

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

Insider Activity at OneWater Marine

Shares of ONEW stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.58. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $332.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.58.

In other OneWater Marine news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 729,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,497,965. This trade represents a 0.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 3,334 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.04 per share, for a total transaction of $76,815.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 613,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,135,431.68. The trade was a 0.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,034 shares of company stock valued at $441,828. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 7.4% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 332.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,637,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,150,000 after acquiring an additional 144,926 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 632,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.